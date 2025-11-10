Jarvis scored a goal and took five shots in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Jarvis netted his 10th goal of the season with a wrister in the first period to give the Hurricanes a transitory 2-1 lead. Jarvis has found the back of the net in three of his last four appearances, and he's currently riding a four-game point streak. This is the second time this season that he's cracked the scoresheet in at least four straight contests, as he opened the campaign with an impressive seven-game point streak.