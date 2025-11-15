Jarvis (upper body) will be a game-time decision against Edmonton on Saturday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Jarvis left Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Vancouver after receiving a high stick around his eye. He has accounted for 10 goals, 16 points, 55 shots on net, seven blocked shots and 15 hits through 17 appearances this season. If Jarvis is unavailable to play against the Oilers, Bradly Nadeau could be in the lineup after being recalled from AHL Chicago on Saturday.