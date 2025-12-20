Jarvis (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

In a corresponding move, Carolina brought up Bradly Nadeau from AHL Chicago. Jarvis suffered the injury in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to Florida. He will miss at least the next two games, starting with Saturday's matchup against Tampa Bay, after moving to the IR list. However, it seems as though he could be out for longer than that. Jarvis has generated 19 goals, 29 points, 110 shots on net and 43 hits through 34 appearances this season.