Jarvis registered a pair of power-play assists and four shots on goal in Friday's 9-1 win over the Panthers.

Jarvis has two goals and four helpers over six games since he returned from a rib injury. The 23-year-old forward is up to 35 points, including seven on the power play, 130 shots on net, 56 hits and a plus-2 rating over 40 appearances. Jarvis has bounced around the lineup a bit recently, but he remains functionally in a top-six role thanks to his ice time in all situations.