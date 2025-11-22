Jarvis scored a shorthanded goal on three shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Jarvis ended a five-game goal drought with his second-period shortie to put the Hurricanes ahead 3-2. The 23-year-old forward has bounced back after leaving last Friday's game versus the Canucks due to an eye injury, picking up a point in each of the last two contests. On the year, Jarvis is up to 11 goals and 18 points, with two of his tallies coming shorthanded compared to one power-play goal. He's added 64 shots, 16 hits and a plus-5 rating in 21 outings, mainly in a top-line role.