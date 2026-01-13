Jarvis scored a shorthanded goal on five shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Jarvis has collected two goals and two assists over four games since he returned from a rib injury. The 23-year-old forward's tally was part of the Hurricanes' third-period rally to force overtime Monday. For the season, he has 21 goals, 33 points, 125 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-2 rating over 38 appearances. Jarvis has earned three shorthanded goals and five power-play points to showcase his versatility once again.