Jarvis scored a goal, took three shots and recorded five hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flyers.

Jarvis scored his 18th goal of the season at the 12:26 mark of the third period with a wrister that gave the Canes a 3-2 lead. Although the team couldn't sustain it, Carolina ended up winning after a shootout in which Jarvis couldn't score. The star winger remains productive and has netted seven goals over his last nine appearances, a stretch in which he's also racked up an assist, 33 shots on goal, 18 hits, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating.