Hall had three assists in Thursday's 6-5 preseason win over the Predators.

Hall, Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake again led the way on offense. The 34-year-old Hall looks to have a steady home on the second line for the Hurricanes. He produced 48 points over 80 regular-season contests from the middle six last year, and he followed it up with a point-per-game postseason (seven goals, 12 assists in 19 games), including the Stanley Cup-clinching goal. He'll have appeal as a depth scorer in fantasy.