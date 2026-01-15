Carrier (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus Florida on Friday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Carrier has missed the last two games. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Thursday that he is hopeful that the winger will return to the lineup Friday. Carrier had a goal in two of his last three games before the injury, giving him five goals, 10 points and 91 hits over 38 games this season.