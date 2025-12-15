Carrier scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.

Carrier opened the scoring at 5:44 of the first period. This was his second goal in the last six games. The 30-year-old winger remains a part of the Hurricanes' bottom six, but he hasn't offered much offense this season. He's at seven points, 30 shots on goal, 54 hits and a plus-1 rating over 26 outings.