Perets faced (and saved) only one shot on net in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Despite the Hurricanes 5-2 loss to the Kings on Monday, it was a night to remember for Perets. It was the first NHL action of his career and he was perfect on the night, saving the only shot on net in relief of Antti Raanta. Perets made a beautiful odd-man rush save on Pierre-Luc Dubois 10:45 into the third period to finish with a 1.0 save percentage. The Kings eventually scored on an empty net to put the game away.