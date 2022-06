Konovalov was placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract Wednesday.

Konovalov is expected to reach a deal with the KHL's Dynamo Moscow in the coming days. The 2019 third-round pick is still just 23 years old, so there's a chance he could return to the NHL in the future. Konovalov went 5-7-5 while posting a 2.73 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 17 AHL appearances in 2021-22.