Fulp was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Islanders on Monday and will become an unrestricted free agent, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Fulp has played 81 games over the last two seasons with AHL Bridgeport, but he had just 11 points and held a minus-31 rating in those contests. The 25-year-old, who has yet to play an NHL game in his career, will be forced to look elsewhere for opportunities to continue his career in free agency.