Romanov (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Given the force at which Romanov collided with the boards after a hit from behind courtesy of Mikko Rantanen, it would have been quite the surprise to see Romanov avoid missing any time. With the move to IR, the 25-year-old defenseman will be sidelined at least the next three games, though it could certainly be longer.