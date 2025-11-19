Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Placed on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Romanov (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Given the force at which Romanov collided with the boards after a hit from behind courtesy of Mikko Rantanen, it would have been quite the surprise to see Romanov avoid missing any time. With the move to IR, the 25-year-old defenseman will be sidelined at least the next three games, though it could certainly be longer.
More News
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Sustains injury late in game•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Plucks first apple•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Returning to action Thursday•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Not close to returning•