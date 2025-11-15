Romanov notched an assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

The helper was Romanov's first point of the season. The defenseman was slowed by an upper-body injury earlier in the campaign, which cost him five games. He's produced one assist, 12 shots on net, 25 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 13 appearances. The emergence of rookie Matthew Schaefer has meant fewer minutes for Romanov, who will mostly function as a shutdown blueliner.