Romanov scored a goal and took three shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.
Romanov ended a seven-game scoring drought Tuesday, but this was the lone goal the Isles could muster in this rivalry matchup. The 25-year-old defenseman has found the back of the net three times this season, and it's worth noting each of those goals has come in his last 10 appearances.
