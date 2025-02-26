Now Playing

Romanov scored a goal and took three shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.

Romanov ended a seven-game scoring drought Tuesday, but this was the lone goal the Isles could muster in this rivalry matchup. The 25-year-old defenseman has found the back of the net three times this season, and it's worth noting each of those goals has come in his last 10 appearances.

