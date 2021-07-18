Greene signed a one-year contract worth $1 million with the Islanders on Saturday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Greene featured in a shutdown role for the Islanders last season, notching five points, 99 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating across 55 contests. The 38-year-old defenseman will get $750,000 in guaranteed money and another $250,000 in potential bonuses. He'll still carry more value on the ice than in fantasy, as he wasn't a huge scoring threat even in his prime.