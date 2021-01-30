Beauvillier (lower body) won't play in this weekend's series against the Flyers but could return next week, Shannon Hogan of MSG Networks reports.
It sounds like Beauvillier's next chance to play will be when the Islanders return home for a matchup against the Sabres on Tuesday. The 23-year-old will remain on IR for the time being.
