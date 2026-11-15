Hutton scored a goal on three shots, added two hits, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Hutton is up to two goals over four games since he joined the Islanders. He's added seven shots on net, four hits, five blocks and a plus-4 rating. That's been enough for him to stay in the lineup over Scott Mayfield and Matt Kessel in a third-pairing spot alongside Tony DeAngelo. Hutton is unlikely to be a long-term option in fantasy, but he can help in deep formats as long as he's chipping in some offense.