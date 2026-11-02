Hutton signed a professional tryout agreement with the Islanders on Monday.

The Islanders are without two of their regulars on defense due to injuries, so the team decided to bring in some veteran experience in Hutton to potentially shore up its depth on the blue line. The 33-year-old has 575 career regular-season games of NHL experience between five teams. Hutton most recently played with the Golden Knights, notching six goals, 15 points and a plus-2 rating across 55 regular-season games in 2025-26.