Hutton scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Hutton signed with the Islanders on Thursday and has now made two appearances with his new team. The goal was his first point, and he's added a plus-2 rating, two hits and a blocked shot. Expect the 33-year-old defenseman to settle into a part-time role, battling with Scott Mayfield and Matt Kessel for playing time. Hutton had 15 points over 55 regular-season outings with the Golden Knights last year.