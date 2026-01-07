Ritchie scored a goal in Tuesday's 9-0 win over the Devils.

Ritchie has scored in three of the last four games. The 20-year-old is playing on the third line, but he's starting to find a rhythm, though that could be tough to sustain without a substantial boost in ice time -- he's averaging 12:23 per game since the start of December and 11:55 on the season. Ritchie has seven goals, four assists, 37 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 32 appearances.