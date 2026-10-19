Ritchie (lower body) will be out of action for 4-6 weeks, the team announced Monday.

Ritchie is currently mired in a five-game pointless streak during which he has generated four blocks, two shots and two PIM while averaging 10:38 of ice time. With the 21-year-old forward sidelined long-term, he likely will be placed on injured reserve in the coming days to free up a roster spot. For now, Mitchell Chaffee could get an extended run at the NHL level with both Ritchie and Matias Maccelli (lower body) dealing with injuries.