Ritchie scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 shootout win over the Lightning.

Ritchie put the Isles up 2-0 in the first period off the rush. Anthony Duclair dropped the puck to him inside the left circle, and he ripped a wrist shot past Jonas Johansson's blocker. Ritchie has two goals and two assists in his last seven games (seven shots). Overall, first-round pick from 2023 has four goals, three assists and 28 shots in 23 games this season.