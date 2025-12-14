Islanders' Calum Ritchie: Starting to flash draft pedigree
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ritchie scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 shootout win over the Lightning.
Ritchie put the Isles up 2-0 in the first period off the rush. Anthony Duclair dropped the puck to him inside the left circle, and he ripped a wrist shot past Jonas Johansson's blocker. Ritchie has two goals and two assists in his last seven games (seven shots). Overall, first-round pick from 2023 has four goals, three assists and 28 shots in 23 games this season.
