Rittich stopped 31 of 33 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Rittich was making his first start of the season, and while the Oilers were a difficult matchup on paper, the 33-year-old veteran had a solid performance to secure the win in his Islanders debut. Rittich is expected to serve as the No. 2 goaltender behind Ilya Sorokin, however, so he's not likely to be a regular between the pipes for the Isles, leaving his fantasy upside tied to a matchup-based scenario.