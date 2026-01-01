Rittich will be between the home pipes versus Utah on Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Rittich will make his sixth straight start, as Ilya Sorokin continues to remain out of action with a lower-body injury. Rittich is 3-1-1 in his last five games, allowing eight goals on 144 shots. He is 10-4-2 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.27 GAA and a .917 save percentage over 16 games this season. The Mammoth are averaging 2.98 goals per game, 19th in the NHL.