Rittich is expected to defend visiting crease versus the Rangers on Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Rittich will be backed up by Marcus Hogberg as Ilya Sorokin gets the night off. Rittich was the backup goaltender for the Kings in 2024-25, going 16-14-2 with a 2.84 GAA and an .886 save percentage across 34 regular-season games. Rittich will battle the injured Semyon Varlamov (knee) and Hogberg for the No. 2 spot with the Islanders in 2025-26.