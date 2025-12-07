Rittich will start Sunday's game at the Panthers, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports Sunday.

After four straight games by Ilya Sorokin, the net will be Rittich's Sunday with New York on the second of a back-to-back. The 33-year-old veteran netminder has had a good season so far, holding a 6-2-1 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .901 save percentage. Rittich faces a Panthers team coming off of a seven-goal performance against the Blue Jackets in their last game.