Bear signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Bear registered 10 goals and 46 points in 62 regular-season outings for AHL Hershey in 2024-25. The 28-year-old blueliner will compete for a depth role with the Islanders at training camp.

