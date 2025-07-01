Islanders' Ethan Bear: Lands two-way deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bear signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.
Bear registered 10 goals and 46 points in 62 regular-season outings for AHL Hershey in 2024-25. The 28-year-old blueliner will compete for a depth role with the Islanders at training camp.
