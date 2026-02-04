Sorokin stopped 31 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers.

Sorokin has four wins over his last six games, but he's allowed at least three goals in four of those outings. While he hasn't had the sharpest performances, he's still getting results. The 30-year-old netminder is up to 19-13-2 with a 2.48 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 34 starts this season. The Islanders head into the Olympic break after their next game, which is Thursday versus the Devils.