Pageau returned to practice Tuesday after clearing the league's COVID-19 protocols, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Pageau figures to jump back into the lineup following his three-game stint on the shelf while in the NHL's protocols. After a slow start to the season, the veteran center has discovered his offensive game of last with six goals and two assists in his last nine contests. Still, despite his recent performance Pageau is unlikely to move into a top-six role which will limit his opportunities to produce at a high level.