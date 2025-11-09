Pageau tallied an empty-net goal, dished out two assists and had three hits in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Rangers.

Pageau helped out on Jonathan Drouin's goal before he scored one of his own on the Rangers' empty net. Pageau then picked up his second assist a minute later when Anders Lee scored the final goal for the Islanders. Overall, the 32-year-old Pageau has five goals, six assists, 18 shots on net and 26 hits in 15 games this season. The third-line center at least one point in four of his last five games is well above the pace needed to set a new career high. With solid outputs in both points and hits so far this season, Pageau has good fantasy value in banger leagues and is a name to mention with solid streaming value in most formats.