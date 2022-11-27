Bailey logged a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

This was Bailey's second point in five games since he sat out a pair of contests as a healthy scratch. The winger has resumed his usual middle-six role -- he's mainly played on the third line with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Zach Parise since returning to the lineup. Bailey is up to seven points, 29 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 20 contests. His helper Saturday was his first power-play point of the campaign after he picked up 11 of his 44 points last year with the man advantage.