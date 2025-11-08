Aitcheson scored three goals in OHL Barrie's 6-3 win over Sudbury on Friday.

Aitcheson has a good chance to be the OHL Player of the Week come Monday, as he has torched Sudbury with six points over the last two games. The defenseman is now at 15 goals and 23 points in 18 games for the Colts this year, extending his lead among OHL defenders in goals scored. Aitcheson looks to be a tantalizing prospect for the Islanders, and he's getting better by the game.