Aitcheson will not go the collegiate route this season, instead staying with OHL Barrie for another year, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports Thursday.

Aitcheson, who was selected 17th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, could get a look during training camp by going the junior route instead of college. If he impresses enough, it's possible the Islanders will hand him an entry-level deal, which would give him the opportunity to play in a handful of games this season -- though he is unlikely to be a full-time NHL option. Either way, don't be surprised to see Aitcheson competing for a roster spot in the lead-up to the 2026-27 season.