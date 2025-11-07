Aitcheson scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Barrie's 6-2 win over Sudbury on Thursday.

Aitcheson logged his second multi-point effort in a row and has extended his point streak to five games. The defenseman is providing elite offense in the OHL with 12 goals and eight assists through 17 contests this season. Those 12 goals are five more than the next closest blueliner, Kings prospect and OHL London defenseman Henry Brzustewicz. Aitcheson's offense might be better than initially expected, though time will tell if that gives him top-pairing potential at the NHL level.