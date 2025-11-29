Aitcheson scored twice and added an assist in OHL Barrie's 6-3 loss to Sudbury on Friday.

Aitcheson has earned nine goals and six helpers over eight games in November. That's half of his 18 goals and 30 points on the year, which he's earned in 23 total appearances. The Islanders prospect has displayed electric talent and a physical edge this season, so it may not take him long to ascend the ranks to the NHL.