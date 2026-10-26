MacLean has played in three straight games, though he was held without a point in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

MacLean started the season as an extra forward for the Islanders. That changed after the team lost Calum Ritchie and Matias Maccelli to lower-body injuries Oct. 17 versus the Maple Leafs, and MacLean has been in the lineup ever since. He's notched just one shot on goal and added 10 hits over three appearances. Mathew Barzal (knee) is also out, so MacLean should have a clear path to playing time through at least half of November.