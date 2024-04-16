MacLean scored a goal on his lone shot in Monday's 4-1 victory over New Jersey.

After being ruled a game-time decision due to an illness, MacLean ultimately found the scoresheet with a third-period marker Monday, beating burying an Anders Lee feed off the rush to cap the scoring in the Islanders' 4-1 win. It's MacLean's first goal since March 7 -- he'd logged just four assists in his previous 18 contests. Overall, the 24-year-old center has four goals and eight points through 31 games in his rookie campaign while averaging 9:50 of ice time on the Isles' fourth line.