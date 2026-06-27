Islanders' Malte Gustafsson: Intimidating defender drafted 13th

Gustafsson was the 13th overall pick by the New York Islanders in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Gustafsson is a massive, mobile defender who is going to stop a lot of NHL forwards for at least 12-15 years. He's already held his own against men in the SHL as a 17 year old because his gap control is elite -- his D-zone instincts are NHL-ready right now. Does he have offensive skills? Yes, but Gustafsson projects as the ultimate, hard-to-play-against shutdown guy who gets secondary assists because he controls exits so well. He's going to be a mean number two alongside Matthew Schaefer. And get a few points, simply by osmosis.