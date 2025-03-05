Dobson logged an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Dobson needed four games to get back on the scoresheet following his long-term lower-body injury. The defenseman has gone plus-3 with seven shots on net, five hits and eight blocked shots in that span. The 25-year-old is at 25 points, 150 shots on net, 89 blocked shots, 47 hits and a minus-5 rating through 50 outings in 2024-25 -- between the injury and the drop in offense from last year's career-best 70-point campaign, he's burned many a fantasy manager. Dobson and Tony DeAngelo are set to continue competing for power-play minutes, though the Islanders still rank last in the NHL with just an 11.8 percent conversation rate with the man advantage.