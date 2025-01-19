Dobson recorded a goal on three shots, two hits, one takeaway and one blocked shot in a team-high 24:30 of ice time Saturday in a 4-1 win over San Jose.

Dobson registered his sixth goal of the campaign at even strength when he ripped a slap shot from the point past Alexander Georgiev just over a minute into the final stanza. This was Dobson's first marker since Dec. 21 against Toronto. The right-shot blueliner should be able to match his goal total (10) from last season, but he's going to fall well short of the 60 helpers he produced in 2023-24. Dobson's at six goals, 23 points, 16 PIM, 141 shots on goal, 38 hits, 81 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 45 appearances in 2024-25.