Pulock (upper body) will not play in Saturday's home clash against the Oilers, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Unfortunately for Pulock and the Islanders, his Halloween costume will be street clothes, as he's slated to miss his first game of the campaign after suffering an upper-body injury in Thursday's clash against the Wild. Prior to going down, the 32-year-old blueliner posted an assist, a plus-2 rating, eight shots on net, 11 hits and 23 blocked shots across 13 appearances. In his absence, Matt Kessel is expected to rejoin the lineup. Pulock will have some time to try and recover ahead of Thursday's home game against the Hurricanes.