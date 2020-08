Holmstrom will link up with Swedish second-tier club Vita Hasten HC for the start of the 2020-21 season.

Holmstrom played in 46 games for AHL Bridgeport last season in which he tallied eight goals and seven helpers. The 19-year-old winger could rejoin the Isles ahead of training camp, however, he seems unlikely to break into the 23-man roster for Opening Night.