DeAngelo dished out two power-play assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Both of DeAngelo's helpers were the primary pass on power-play goals scored by Anders Lee in the first period. With the pair of apples, DeAngelo is up to 12 assists, 13 points, 54 shots on goal and 28 blocks through 32 games this season. Five of his helpers have come in the last nine games, proving he's been a relatively steady source of offense for the Islanders from the blueline. Despite serving in a second-line defensive pairing behind rookie sensation Matthew Schaefer and reliable veteran Ryan Pulock, DeAngelo still has fantasy value in deep leagues while averaging nearly a block per game in addition to his offensive contributions.