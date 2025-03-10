DeAngelo scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

DeAngelo denied Lukas Dostal's shutout bid with a goal at 15:10 of the third period. This was DeAngelo's second straight game with a point, and he's earned two goals and six helpers over 16 contests since joining the Islanders in late January. The defenseman continues to handle top-four minutes, and his level of offense is acceptable for most fantasy formats. He's added 30 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating.