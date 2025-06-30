Bernard-Docker wasn't tendered a qualifying offer from the Sabres on Monday, according to Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald.

After appearing in 25 regular-season games with Ottawa last season, Bernard-Docker was dealt to Buffalo at the trade deadline. He put up four points with each club, albeit in 10 fewer games with the Sabres. The 2018 first-round selection, No. 26 overall, will now be an unrestricted free agent, and he should have no problem finding a new home in a depth role for the 2025-26 campaign.