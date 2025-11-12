Lowry notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

The helper was Lowry's first point in four games since he returned from offseason hip surgery. The 32-year-old has slotted in on the third line and also plays a massive role on the penalty kill. He's added five shots on net, seven hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. Once he gets up to speed on offense, he'll have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.