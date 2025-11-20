Lowry signed a five-year, $25 million contract extension with the Jets on Wednesday.

Lowry will be 38 years old by the end of this extension. The veteran center has played all 12 seasons of his career with the Jets so far, and this deal could be enough to keep him with the team for the remainder of his time in the NHL. Lowry figures to remain a leader for the Jets during the deal. For fantasy purposes, he can chip in a little depth offense while adding steady physicality in a third-line role.