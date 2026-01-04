Lowry scored a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.

Lowry gave the Jets a 1-0 lead with a shorthanded goal at the 12:08 mark of the first period, but that strong start wouldn't translate to a win. Lowry's fantasy upside is limited since he holds a bottom-six role and doesn't see time on the power play, but he's been putting up solid numbers lately. He's cracked the scoresheet in three of his last four outings, tallying two goals and one assist over that span.